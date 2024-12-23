Andhra Pradesh Police identify body found in parcel sent to family in West Godavari

The police on Monday established the identity of a decomposed body of a man that was dispatched in a box to a family in West Godavari district. On December 19, the corpse of the 45-year-old man was delivered to Mudunuri Rangaraju’s home at Yendagandi village in the district in a wooden box, with a ransom letter demanding over ₹one crore. The police identified the deceased as B Parlayya from Gandhinagar in Kalla mandal. (File) (Pic used for representation)

Today, the police identified the deceased as B Parlayya from Gandhinagar in Kalla mandal. “He (Parlayya) used to consume alcohol daily, which led to frequent quarrels with his wife and they had been living separately since 15 years,” West Godavari superintendent of police Adnan Nayeem Asmi told PTI, adding that later Parlayya lived like a tramp on the roadside and at temples.

Based on the clothing found on the deceased person’s body, relatives and neighbours identified him while police are also proceeding with a DNA test to further solidify the established identity with documentary evidence.

According to police, Parlayya was engaged by Sridhar Varma to work in his field to clear debris and weeds. The victim worked at Varma’s field on December 17.

He was last seen with Varma, who reportedly took him on his bike. Varma has been missing since Parlayya’s body arrived in a box at Raju's home. Meanwhile, police have identified as Lakshmi the person who handed over the body to an auto driver for delivery at Raju’s home. Moreover, the SP said Raju’s family was not cooperating with the probe. Investigation is on, they said.