17-year-old girl burnt alive by stalker in Andhra Pradesh, accused arrested

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old girl was burnt alive on Monday morning by a 21-year-old stalker for allegedly rejecting his sexual advances in Nandikotkur town, Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyal district police said. The accused has been charged with murder and will be produced in court (AFP File)

The accused, a resident of Kalugotla village, was caught by the deceased’s family members and neighbours while attempting to flee the scene and was handed over to the police.

“He had knocked on the girl’s door, adjacent to her grandmother’s bedroom. Once she opened the door, he entered the room and bolted it from inside. He took out a bottle of petrol which he had brought with him and poured it on her, before setting her on fire,” a police officer from the Nandikotkuru police station said.

The Class 12 student, a resident of Samarlakota, had moved to her grandmother’s house in Byreddy Nagar Colony six months ago to escape the accused.

“The accused claimed to be in love with her, but she had rejected his advances. Her parents also advised her not to entertain him under any circumstance. Disturbed by his harassment, she had moved to her grandmother’s house to focus on her education. However, the accused continued to stalk her,” the police officer added.

Around 1 am on Monday, the girl’s grandmother, who woke up to the girl’s screams, repeatedly banged on the door, pleading with the accused to open it. However, he only opened the door after she had been completely burnt to death.

“The accused, who also suffered burn injuries, was caught by neighbours while trying to flee the scene and was handed over to the police,” the officer said.

The accused has been charged with murder and will be produced in court.

“This is deeply distressing. I have instructed the Nandyal district superintendent of police Adhirraj Singh Rana to fast-track the investigation and take stringent action against the accused,” State home minister Vangalapudi Anith said in a statement.