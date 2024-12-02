Menu Explore
Ludhiana: ‘Stalker, 2 aides molest’ college student, booked

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 02, 2024 10:35 PM IST



A stalker, along with his two aides, reportedly molested and thrashed a 20-year-old college student on the national highway near a cold drink factory. When her college mates intervened, the accused assaulted them too before fleeing. Earlier, the accused tried to hit the student with their scooter, but fell down as their two-wheeler slipped on the road.




The accused have been identified as Ankit Mittal, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, his aides Amit and Paramjit. An FIR has been lodged against the accused on the statement of the father of the victim at the Sahnewal police station.

The complainant said accused Ankit Mittal is his neighbour. He informed that on November 26, his daughter was frightened and huffing when she returned from the college. On being asked, she stated that when she alighted from the college bus near the cold drink factory at the highway, Ankit Mittal along with his two aides turned up on a scooter. The accused tried to hit her with his scooter, but they lost control and fell on the road.

She added that the accused molested and thrashed her on the road. When other students intervened, the accused assaulted them too before fleeing. Further, she added that the accused had been stalking her for a long time.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dharminder Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt to another person), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 74 (criminal force or assault against a woman with the intention of outraging her modesty), 3 (5) (criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

