Andhra woman orders home appliances, receives dead body in package with letter demanding 1.3 crore

A woman from Andhra Pradesh was left shocked when she received a decomposing dead body in a parcel, along with a letter demanding ₹1.3 crore. The horrific incident was reported from Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district. An Andhra woman received the body of dead man in her parcel(X/@sudhakarudumula)

According to several news reports, the woman was identified as one Naga Tulsi. She had been building a house on a government-sanctioned site and had reached out to the Kshatriya Seva Samithi for financial assistance.

The Samithi had earlier sent her tiles to be used in the house. Tulsi wrote to the Samithi again after the first round of donation, requesting electrical appliances for her house. She received a WhatsApp message saying that she would be provided items like lights, fans, and switches.

Dead body in package

On Thursday night, however, Tulsi received a package with the decomposing dead body of an unidentified man. The package was delivered to her by a delivery person who claimed it contained the electrical appliances she had been promised.

However, upon opening the package, the Andhra woman was horrified to discover the dead body and a letter demanding ₹1.30 crore. The letter warned of serious consequences if the demand was not met. It is not clear whether it was addressed to Tulsi or a family member.

Tulsi’s household descended into panic with the shocking discovery. The police was alerted and rushed to the spot. West Godavari district SP Nayeem Asmi also visited the site to investigate.

The body was moved to a government hospital for an autopsy, with initial findings suggesting that the man had died four to five days ago. Police have launched an investigation to determine the man’s identity, whether he was murdered, and how his body ended up in the package.

Representatives of the Kshatriya Seva Samithi have also been summoned by the police for questioning.