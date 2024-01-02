close_game
close_game
News / India News / Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

ANI |
Jan 02, 2024 11:44 AM IST

A herd of elephants unleashed havoc in Koonapalli, Pulicherla mandal, damaging crop fields and wreaking destruction in villages late-night on Monday.

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 2 (ANI): A herd of elephants unleashed havoc in Koonapalli, Pulicherla mandal, damaging crop fields and wreaking destruction in villages late-night on Monday.

HT Image
HT Image

Residents, gripped by fear, refrained from venturing out of their homes as the marauding elephants wreaked havoc, causing extensive damage to groundnut fields, coconut trees, mango orchards, and tomato crops.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The devastation left in the wake of the herd's rampage has raised concerns among local farmers and villagers.

Authorities are assessing the situation and contemplating measures to mitigate further damage.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by communities coexisting with wildlife in the region.

Earlier in December. farmers in places like Krishnapuram, Motlapalli, Javunipalli, Mittur, and others places were left in panic as wild elephants caused extensive damage.

13 elephants entered the fields in Venkatagirikota and destroyed crops and mango trees causing huge losses, complained locals.

Kolar police authorities are overseeing the supervision efforts, emphasizing the need for caution among residents. They advise people to avoid venturing into village boundaries and fields.

"We have advised people to avoid venturing into village boundaries and fields, especially during night hours," Rakesh, a range forest officer (RFO) said.

In response to the situation, the Kuppam Forest Department has initiated patrols with animal trackers to monitor and address the potential threat posed by the advancing elephant herd.

As farmers grapple with safeguarding their crops, local authorities said that they are making efforts to mitigate the impact of the elephant menace on both agriculture and community safety. (ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out