Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 2 (ANI): A herd of elephants unleashed havoc in Koonapalli, Pulicherla mandal, damaging crop fields and wreaking destruction in villages late-night on Monday. HT Image

Residents, gripped by fear, refrained from venturing out of their homes as the marauding elephants wreaked havoc, causing extensive damage to groundnut fields, coconut trees, mango orchards, and tomato crops.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The devastation left in the wake of the herd's rampage has raised concerns among local farmers and villagers.

Authorities are assessing the situation and contemplating measures to mitigate further damage.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by communities coexisting with wildlife in the region.

Earlier in December. farmers in places like Krishnapuram, Motlapalli, Javunipalli, Mittur, and others places were left in panic as wild elephants caused extensive damage.

13 elephants entered the fields in Venkatagirikota and destroyed crops and mango trees causing huge losses, complained locals.

Kolar police authorities are overseeing the supervision efforts, emphasizing the need for caution among residents. They advise people to avoid venturing into village boundaries and fields.

"We have advised people to avoid venturing into village boundaries and fields, especially during night hours," Rakesh, a range forest officer (RFO) said.

In response to the situation, the Kuppam Forest Department has initiated patrols with animal trackers to monitor and address the potential threat posed by the advancing elephant herd.

As farmers grapple with safeguarding their crops, local authorities said that they are making efforts to mitigate the impact of the elephant menace on both agriculture and community safety. (ANI)