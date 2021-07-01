Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Andhra Pradesh relaxes curfew hours in 8 districts from today

Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday reported 3,797 fresh cases of coronavirus in the 24 hours.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 10:21 AM IST
The extended curfew relaxation would be in force till July 7.

The Andhra Pradesh government has extended the curfew relaxation from Thursday for 3 more hours in eight of the 13 districts where the Covid-19 positivity rate has come down below 5 per cent. The extended curfew relaxation would be in force till July 7.

The curfew relaxation will be from 6am to 9pm in the 8 districts while in the other 5 districts of East and West Godavari, Prakasam, Krishna and Chittoor districts, the curfew relaxation would be from 6am to 6pm only.

Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday reported 3,797 fresh cases of Covid-19. While 5,498 patients recovered from the infection, another 35 succumbed in 24 hours, the state health bulletin said.

Let's have a look at the latest guidelines

Liquor shops, restaurants, and other shops will be closed from 9pm, according to the Andhra Pradesh government's statement.

In East Godavari, West Godavari, Chittoor, Krishna and Prakasam districts the Covid-19 curfew will continue to be in force from 6pm to 6am due to a higher load of cases, as per the official statement.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in a statement said curfew relaxation will not be in East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Chittoor and Prakasam districts. There Curfew relaxation will be from 6am to 6pm only.

Further decision on relaxing curfew hours in these five districts would be taken after reviewing the infection positivity rate later, the Andhra Pradesh CMO added.

