Andhra Pradesh student killed in hit-and-run in US, just days before graduation

V Deepthi, a young woman from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur, who was pursuing her master’s degree in the United States, died in a hit-and-run accident in Texas, just weeks before her graduation. The accident, which claimed Deepthi's life, took place in Texas's Denton(X)

The accident, which claimed Deepthi's life, took place in Texas's Denton, reported PTI.

The 24-year-old student, who hailed from Andhra's Guntur district, was walking home with a friend near the 2300 block of Carril Al Lago Drive on April 12 when a speeding vehicle struck them and fled the scene.

Deepthi sustained severe head injuries and succumbed on April 15, while Snigdha is undergoing surgery and is said to be in stable condition, the family members said as per PTI.

Also Read | Trump administration not only cancelling student visas but also valid statuses: Top immigrant rights advocate

Deepthi was studying for her Master’s degree at the University of North Texas and was set to graduate in May.

Her family, which is now stuck with unimaginable grief, had planned to attend the ceremony and witness their walk the stage — a moment they had long dreamed of, and for which they had made immense sacrifices.

"I spoke to her occasionally, and as she was in a hurry to attend classes, she told us she would call on Sunday when she would be free. That turned out to be the last call," said Hanumantha Rao, her father.

Also Read | Indian students in panic as US visa slots vanish: Report

Deepthi's family said they made immense sacrifices for their daughter's education and even sold their farmland to send her to the US for studies.

According to PTI, the family is now preparing to receive her body, which is expected to arrive in Hyderabad on Monday. Telugu associations in the US are helping coordinate the necessary formalities and arrangements.

A BTech graduate from Narasaraopet Engineering College, Deepthi had always aspired to pursue higher education abroad.

Also Read | Indian student, 3 others sue Trump administration over possible deportation

The tragic incident came weeks after another Indian student was allegedly found dead in the United States with bullet wounds last month.

Telangana's G Praveen, who was pursuing his Master’s degree in Wisconsin’s Milwaukee, had travelled to the US in 2023 after completing his Bachelor's in Technology from Hyderabad.