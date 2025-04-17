Indian students in panic as US visa slots vanish: Report

As the Fall 2025 academic admission season's deadline approaches, thousands of Indian students, particularly from Gujarat's Ahmedabad, have been facing a big hurdle - securing US student visa interview appointments. The disruption in the visa process has impacted hundreds of students each day.(Representational Image)

Since mid-March, students have complained that the visa slots have abruptly disappeared, leaving many aspiring students in a state of confusion, reported the Times of India.

Students said that they were unable to secure interview slots in the US embassies and consulates as they found themselves locked out of the system. Interview slots for April were snapped up early, and no new dates for May or beyond have been released.

This disruption in scheduling has impacted hundreds of students each day who are trying to secure a slot, only to be disappointed repeatedly.

During the January 2025 intake, the visa process moved smoothly, with most students finding slots without major issues, the publication reported.

However, this season, the system has gone quiet, leaving hopeful students in the dark just as critical university deadlines approach. This comes amid US President Donald Trump's crackdown on US universities and illegal immigrants.

What do experts say about visa slot troubles?

Experts believe the shortage may be linked to recent system upgrades implemented by the US Embassy. These upgrades, intended to block misuse and unauthorised access to visa appointment systems, might have also inadvertently disrupted the regular release of genuine appointment slots, the TOI reported.

The move comes after concerns that some applicants had been using bots or third-party services to secure early slots unfairly.

While there is no official statement explaining the pause in visa appointments, the silence has only added to the confusion.

Education consultants said that even the agencies usually in touch with the embassy have not received any clarity about when new slots will open up.

For students and their families, the uncertainty is more than just emotional—it's financial, as many have already paid university fees, made travel arrangements, and secured housing in the US, the publication reported.

Amid these hurdles, some students are now considering deferring their admission by a semester.

Meanwhile, students and consultants alike are now hoping the US Embassy to issue an official clarification and announce when the next batch of student visa appointments will be released.