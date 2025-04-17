‘Why do Indian colleges treat students like children?’: Man slams desi campus culture

A man’s post comparing the culture of Indian and foreign colleges has sparked an intense discussion on social media. The man claimed that in India, students are treated like kids, whereas in foreign colleges, students learn how to be self-sufficient. A man’s post about Indian college students being treated like kids has gone viral (representative image). (Unsplash/Pang Yuhao)

“Why do Indian colleges treat students like children?” a Reddit user asked. “I'm sure many of you have experienced this. From requiring a 'guardian', to strict disciplinary rules and informing parents whenever said rules are breached. Why is such treatment so common? Students are legal adults, can vote, can marry, can own property etc. but are still treated like schoolkids!” the individual added.

The man went on to say that he studied both in India and abroad, comparing students' lives in India and outside. He further claimed that the “23-24 year old Indians” he meets aboard are “immature, incapable people.”

“A lot of 'hostel' life that is celebrated in India is actually a weird period of delayed juvenile behaviour that certainly does not prepare us adequately to live as healthy, independent adults. How can we change this?” he added while concluding his post.

Take a look at the entire post:

What did Reddit users say?

“So true. The parents just won't let go. I am 28, and my parents still wanna know what I eat every day, what I spend my money on, who I don't like in the office, etc,” posted a Reddit user. Another added, “I told them that once I am gonna buy LV glasses, they said 'no, you are not'. I said it's my money, and they got so offended that next time, I buy and then tell them.”

A third posted, “For most students in India, parents completely funded college education. In the US, students usually get part-time jobs, student loans, or scholarships to fund their college education. Maybe Indian colleges think that since the parents are the ones paying, they should always be kept in the loop. You can't be financially dependent on someone and expect them not to have any control over your life, lol.”

A fourth wrote, “IMO, in the US, the students pay the fee by working part-time, and they live on their own like adults. Indian college parents pay the fee, and students spend their parents' money, so they are still kids depending on their parents. Patents are investors for the colleges, so the college is reporting the student activities to the parents.”