Indian student calls UK a 'trap' for international students, warns them to ‘think twice’

An Indian student pursuing his final year of a PhD in Computer Science in the United Kingdom has issued a stern warning to international students, urging them to rethink their decision to move there. In a Reddit post titled ‘UK Is a Trap for International Students – My Personal Experience’, the student, who goes by the username @Due-Somewhere-1608, claimed that the environment in the UK has become “extremely tough for international students.” On Reddit, an Indian PhD student called the UK a "trap" for international students.(Representational image/Unsplash)

(Also read: Meta techie on moving from Bengaluru to London: ‘Unlike India, tech here doesn’t pay…’)

“If you’re considering coming here, please think twice—you might end up wasting your money, time, and energy. Many students force themselves into part-time jobs that barely support a decent quality of life. I’ve seen friends who finished their Master’s and even extended their post-study visas become extremely thin, lose their hair, and eventually return to India because they simply couldn’t cope,” the student wrote in his lengthy post.

Financial struggles

The student also pointed out other major concerns, including poor food quality, soaring housing costs, unpredictable work hours, bad weather, and even instances of racism. A key concern was the financial burden placed on students and their families.

He further claimed that a one-year MSc degree in the UK is often regarded as equivalent to a BTech or BE in India, or even lower in the US. According to him, it “offers little return on investment compared to a full MS degree in the USA or an MTech, ME, MS in India.”

“Please take my experience seriously. You might want to reconsider coming to the UK,” he advised.

The student also claimed that almost all of his peers had returned home after failing to find stable job opportunities. “99% of my friends have returned to India after completing their MSc or after MSc + PSW,” he stated.

Check out the post here:

Mixed reactions on social media

The post sparked a flurry of reactions from users, with many sharing their own perspectives on studying in the UK. One user supported the student’s claims, stating, “I completely agree. I came to the UK with high hopes, but the reality is much harsher than expected.”

Another added, “The cost of living is unbearable. Even with a part-time job, managing rent and other expenses is a nightmare.”

Some users, however, offered a different perspective. “It’s not the same for everyone. If you have a solid financial plan and a good academic background, you can still make it work,” one commenter suggested.

(Also read: Indian billionaire dines with British royal family member in Mumbai, shares inside pics)

Another user pointed out that the student’s negative experience might not be universal: “It depends on your field of study and networking skills. Some do struggle, but others thrive.”