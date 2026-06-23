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Andhra Pradesh: Two charred to death in pharma unit blaze in Anakapalli district

The explosion triggered a massive blaze that spread rapidly through the facility, fuelled by large quantities of plastic material stored on the premises

Published on: Jun 23, 2026 12:12 pm IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
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Two workers were charred to death while two others sustained serious injuries when a major fire broke out at a plastic pyrolysis oil manufacturing unit in Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City at Parawada in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam city early on Tuesday, police said.

The fire erupted after a storage tank reportedly exploded during the process of recycling plastic waste into oil. (File Getty image)

The deceased were identified as Venkatesh (24) and Trinadh (27), both residents of Atchutapuram in Anakapalli district.

Parawada inspector of police Lenka Bhaskar Rao told reporters that according to preliminary investigation, fire erupted at the factory owned privately by a company engaged in manufacturing plastic pyrolysis oil and carbon black, after a storage tank reportedly exploded during the process of recycling plastic waste into oil.

“The explosion triggered a massive blaze that spread rapidly through the facility, fuelled by large quantities of plastic material stored on the premises. Several workers managed to escape, but some were trapped inside as flames engulfed parts of the plant,” he said.

Also Read: Punjab driver charred to death as tempo catches fire near Mumbai

Deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan also expressed grief over the loss of lives and sought details of the incident from Anakapalli district collector Vijay Krishnan.

State home minister Vangalapudi Anitha reviewed the situation by speaking with Anakapalli superintendent of police Tuhin Sinha. She directed officials to expedite rescue and relief measures, ensure quality medical care for the injured, and provide support to the affected families.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

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