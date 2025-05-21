Menu Explore
Driver charred to death, another injured after two trucks catch fire on Agra-Gwalior highway

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
May 21, 2025 08:34 AM IST

A truck driver died and another was injured after a collision on the Agra-Gwalior highway. Traffic was blocked for over an hour due to the fire.

A truck driver was charred to death while another sustained burn injuries after a truck loaded with goods rammed into another truck on the Agra-Gwalior highway in the wee hours of Tuesday within limits of Sainyan police station of Agra.

The blaze was so massive that traffic was stalled for over an hour. (HT Photo)
The blaze was so massive that traffic was stalled for over an hour. (HT Photo)

While one of the drivers lost his life, another was rescued in time. The highway remained blocked for over an hour due to the mishap.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Saiyan circle of Agra Police Commissionerate, Devesh Singh said that the accident took place when a truck carrying goods crashed into another truck from behind on the Agra-Gwalior highway within limits of Saiyan police station of Agra.

“Both the trucks caught fire, but driver of the truck that rammed from behind got trapped in the cabin of the vehicle and was charred to death. The driver of the truck ahead was timely saved and hospitalised for treatment,” said the ACP.

“Fire tenders were called and the blaze was doused, but traffic came to a standstill on highway because of the magnitude of the fire. The body of the driver has been sent for post mortem examination and legal compliance is being undertaken,” stated ACP Saiyan.

Traffic on one of the channels was hampered for more than an hour, said the ACP.

