Andhra Pradesh will be number 1 in green energy generation in a few years, says CM Jagan

Hyderabad

After laying foundation stone for three renewable pumped storage power projects producing 5,314 MW of power in Nandyal district, chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said these projects were environment-friendly and would reduce dependence on fossil fuels. (HT Photo)

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday exuded confidence that the state would become number 1 in the country in the generation of green energy in the coming few years.

Speaking to the officials at his camp office at Tadepalli, after laying foundation stone for three renewable pumped storage power projects producing 5,314 MW of power in Nandyal district, the chief minister said these projects were environment-friendly and would reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

The projects for which Jagan laid the foundation stone include: a 2,300 MW solar power project to be set up by Greenko at Junuthala village in Owk mandal, 700 MW solar and 314 MW wind power plants to be set up by AM Green Energy at Kandikayapalle village in Panyam mandal, and 1000 MW solar and wind power projects each to be set up by Ecoren Energy at Muddavaram village in Bethamcherla mandal.

The chief minister said these companies would invest ₹10,350 crore, ₹4500 crore and ₹11000 crore, respectively, creating employment opportunities for 2,300, 1,000 and 2,000 persons.

He also released a white paper on the opportunities for investments in the state in the green hydrogen sector. In all, 37 locations have been identified to start pump storage units to produce 41,000 MW and feasibility studies were completed on 29 projects for producing 33,240 MW.

Detailed project reports are ready for the projects to produce 20,900 MW, out of which companies were permitted to begin work to produce 16,180 MW.

“Pump storage power projects will help us produce power during peak hours and bring in a revolution in green energy which will control the world in future and the state will become part of the green energy revolution,” he said, adding that once these projects are completed, they will help Andhra Pradesh become number one in green energy.

During the meeting, state-run Andhra Pradesh power generation corporation (APGenco) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with National Hydro-Electric Power Corporation (NHPC) in the presence of the chief minister to promote pumped storage power projects.

As per the MoU, the NHPC, in collaboration with APGenco, will set up 1000 MW and 950 MW pump storage units at Yaganti and Kapalapadu respectively with an investment of ₹10,000 crore in partnership. These units will provide jobs to 2,000 persons.

“The two public sector units will also set up pump storage power units worth 2750 MW in three more locations for which feasibility studies are underway,” Jagan said.

He said besides providing jobs to locals, the companies will also pay a royalty of ₹1 lakh for each MW and pay farmers ₹30,000 per acre every year with a price escalation of five percent every two years for giving their lands.

“The State is already producing 8,999 MW of solar and wind power. The agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India to get power at ₹2.49 per unit will help in the free power to farmers during day time for another 25 to 30 years,” he added.

Energy minister P Ramachandra Reddy, finance minister B Rajendranath, deputy chief minister (endowments) K Satyanarayana, chief secretary K S Jawahar Reddy and others were present at the meeting.

