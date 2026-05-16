Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday announced incentives of ₹30,000 for the birth of a third child and ₹40,000 for a fourth, as part of efforts to reverse the state's declining population trend.

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu's latest announcement follows an earlier proposal to provide a ₹ 25,000 incentive for the birth of a second child.(ANI File Photo)

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Although he had once advocated population control measures, the CM said the time had now come for society to work together to increase the birth rate.

"I have made a new decision. We will provide ₹30,000 immediately after the birth of a third child and ₹40,000 for a fourth child. Isn't this the right decision?" Naidu said to public cheers on the sidelines of a cleanliness drive programme.

Addressing the public meeting at Narsannapeta in Srikakulam district, Naidu said the government had taken the decision and would announce further details within a month.

Naidu's latest announcement follows an earlier proposal to provide a ₹25,000 incentive for the birth of a second child. On March 5, the CM informed the assembly that the state government was considering an incentive of ₹25,000 for couples having a second child.

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{{^usCountry}} Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav later told news agency PTI that the government had decided to extend the incentives to families having a third child and beyond. Why the incentive? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav later told news agency PTI that the government had decided to extend the incentives to families having a third child and beyond. Why the incentive? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to Naidu, some couples are opting to have only one child as their incomes rise, while others choose to have a second child only if their firstborn is not a boy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Naidu, some couples are opting to have only one child as their incomes rise, while others choose to have a second child only if their firstborn is not a boy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As a result, he warned that the state's population growth rate is declining and stressed the importance of maintaining the replacement-level Total Fertility Rate (TFR) of 2.1. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As a result, he warned that the state's population growth rate is declining and stressed the importance of maintaining the replacement-level Total Fertility Rate (TFR) of 2.1. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Naidu noted that a population remains stable only when the average fertility rate is 2.1 children per woman. He claimed that declining populations and ageing societies in several countries have negatively affected their economies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Naidu noted that a population remains stable only when the average fertility rate is 2.1 children per woman. He claimed that declining populations and ageing societies in several countries have negatively affected their economies. {{/usCountry}}

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Rejecting the notion that children are a burden, Naidu argued that they are an asset.

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