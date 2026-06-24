The Andhra Pradesh state cabinet, chaired by chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, on Tuesday approved a reduction in quarterly motor vehicle tax for private passenger buses operating with All India Tourist (AIT) permits.

Andhra reduces motor vehicle tax for All India tourist permit buses

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Briefing reporters after the cabinet meeting, state information and public relations minister K Parthasarathy said the cabinet decided to reduce the quarterly tax for vehicles with a seating capacity of more than 12 passengers, excluding the driver, from ₹4,000 per seat or berth to ₹2,500.

“The decision involves an amendment to Section 3(1) of the Andhra Pradesh Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, 1963,” he said.

The cabinet also decided to increase the retirement age of regular employees working in public sector undertakings, corporations and societies from 60 years to 62 years. “The enhancement will be implemented retrospectively from January 1, 2022. Employees who retired after that date will be reinstated through suitable amendments to service rules,” the minister said.

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{{^usCountry}} The cabinet approved the construction of the Andhra Pradesh Judicial Academy building at Pichukalapalem village in Amaravati. The project, which includes a two-year defect liability period, will be awarded to the L-1 bidder who quoted ₹130.38 crore, which is 3.89% above the estimated cost. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cabinet approved the construction of the Andhra Pradesh Judicial Academy building at Pichukalapalem village in Amaravati. The project, which includes a two-year defect liability period, will be awarded to the L-1 bidder who quoted ₹130.38 crore, which is 3.89% above the estimated cost. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The cabinet decided to terminate the agreement signed with Tabreed Amaravati District Cooling Private Limited for developing the cooling system in the Government Complex area of the capital city. As part of the final settlement of all claims, disputes and differences between the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) and the concessionaire, the cabinet approved a payment of ₹8.11 crore to the company. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cabinet decided to terminate the agreement signed with Tabreed Amaravati District Cooling Private Limited for developing the cooling system in the Government Complex area of the capital city. As part of the final settlement of all claims, disputes and differences between the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) and the concessionaire, the cabinet approved a payment of ₹8.11 crore to the company. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Further, the cabinet cleared trunk infrastructure works in Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) layouts at Undavalli village in Amaravati Zone-11. The project, valued at ₹ 426.46 crore, was awarded to the lowest bidder who quoted 4.07% above the estimated cost of ₹409.78 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further, the cabinet cleared trunk infrastructure works in Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) layouts at Undavalli village in Amaravati Zone-11. The project, valued at ₹ 426.46 crore, was awarded to the lowest bidder who quoted 4.07% above the estimated cost of ₹409.78 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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The cabinet approved draft policy guidelines for establishing modern bars and liquor retail outlets at all international and domestic airports in Andhra Pradesh, except Tirupati Airport. The move aims to provide world-class passenger amenities and enhance commercial services at airports across the state.

In order to promote quality higher education and encourage eligible institutions to attain Brownfield University status, the cabinet approved promulgation of an ordinance seeking to relax accreditation requirements for Brownfield Universities and align state legislation with the University Grants Commission’s Institutions Deemed to be Universities (Amendment) Regulations, 2026.

The cabinet ratified two supplementary agreements worth ₹768.07 crore entered into by the chief engineer of Kurnool related to the modernisation of the canal system connected to the Pothireddypadu Head Regulator and Banakacherla Cross Regulator Complex in the foreshore area of the Srisailam reservoir.

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The cabinet also approved administrative sanction for a revised project estimate of ₹1,478.41 crore, clarifying that the decision would not impose any additional financial burden on the state exchequer.

Parthasarathy said the cabinet had also approved a one-time option allowing eligible employees under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) to switch to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

“The benefit will be extended to employees whose recruitment notifications were issued before September 1, 2004, but who joined government service on or after that date. The decision follows guidelines adopted by the Central government.

According to the government, around 10,715 state employees and their families are expected to benefit from the move. “Eligible employees will gain access to service pensions and family pensions after retirement, with the average long-term benefit estimated at approximately ₹3.39 crore per employee,” he said, adding the decision would cause a net financial burden of ₹34,850.83 crore on the state between 2026 and 2067.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Srinivasa Rao Apparasu ...Read More Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience. Read Less

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