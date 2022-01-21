Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Andhra woman beheads husband, surrenders with head in bag: Police
Andhra woman beheads husband, surrenders with head in bag: Police

The incident took place at Renigunta town, about 10 km away from the temple town of Tirupati on Thursday afternoon, police said.
Updated on Jan 21, 2022 12:40 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

A 50-year-old woman beheaded her 53-year-old husband and walked into the Renigunta police station with the severed head to surrender before the police in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at Renigunta town, about 10 km away from the temple town of Tirupati on Thursday afternoon, police said. The deceased was identified as Ravichander from Narsaraopet in Guntur district and the woman as Vasundhara form Giddalur in Prakasam district.

“Prima facie, family disputes are the reason for the brutal murder of the man,” a police official from Renigunta (urban) police station said.

According to the police, the couple had been staying at a police lines street in Renigunta town with their 20-year-old son. “Enquiries with their neighbours revealed that the husband and wife had been frequently quarrelling for the last one year,” he said.

On Thursday, police said the couple had a heated argument and were heard shouting at each other. “The son was not in the house, when the parents were quarrelling. In a fit of rage, Vasundhara picked up a sharp knife, stabbed him repeatedly and later beheaded him,” the police said.

Later, she put Ravichandar’s head in a plastic bag and reached the police station. “We were shocked when she placed the bag on the table and said she had killed her husband,” the police official said.

He said Vasundhara was being questioned further. Ravichander’s torso was recovered from the couple’s house and the body was sent to a government hospital for post mortem, police said.

“We have booked the murder case against the woman. We are investigating the case. The reason for the murder is being ascertained,” the police official said.

Renigunta urban inspector of police Anju Yadav, who reached the murder spot for investigation, could not be reached for further details.

Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience....view detail

andhra pradesh chittoor district
