Andhra woman gets stuck between train and platform; rescued

A 20-year-old woman who got stuck between a train and the platform in Duvvada station of Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday morning was rescued after a one-and-a-half hour operation by the railway protection force, a senior police officer said.

The woman, identified as Shashikala, is a student at the Vignan College in Duvvada. According to the officer, she had travelled to the town from Annavaram by the Guntur-Rayagada Express on Wednesday and was alighting from the coach when her foot slipped and she got stuck in the gap between the train and platform.

After the train passengers alerted authorities, RPF personnel reached the spot and commenced efforts to free her, said the officer. “They cut the portion of the platform around her and managed to pull her out after struggling for one-and-a-half hours. She received minor injuries around her waist and leg and she was shifted to the local hospital for treatment,” the officer added.

The incident led to a delay of one-and-half-hour in the departure of the Guntur-Rayagada Express and also affected running of other trains on the route, said the officer.

