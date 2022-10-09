Andhra woman hacked to death by stalker: Police

A day after a 22-year-old woman was hacked to death by her stalker, in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh, chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday announced a ₹10 lakh ex-gratia for the deceased’s kin, according to the official release from the chief minister’s office.

The accused, identified as G V Suryanaryana, had attacked her on Saturday near her village in Pedapudi block of the district, police said.

“He had slit the woman’s throat and stabbed her repeatedly with a sharp-edged weapon for spurning his love. She later succumbed to injuries in the hospital,” Kakinada superintendent of police Ravindranath Babu said, adding, that the accused was immediately taken into custody and is being questioned.

Expressing shock over the murder, the chief minister directed the police to prosecute the accused under Disha Act, aimed at fast-tracking the cases pertaining to atrocities against women and children.

“Investigation should be completed and a chargesheet be filed in the case within a week as per the Act to render justice to the victim’s family,” the CMO release read.

The woman, who had completed her graduation a year ago, had been staying with her maternal grandmother and was preparing for a competitive examination to get a job in the police department, SP Babu said.

Her parents work as daily wage labourers in Hyderabad, he said.

“Accused who worked on a part-time basis at Kakinada port had been stalking her for past few years and was also forcing her to marry him. As the deceased’s parents rejected the alliance, the woman also spurned his proposal as she did not want to go against her parents’ wishes,” the SP said.

“When the accused came to know that the woman’s parents were looking for an alliance for her, he held a grudge against her. On Saturday evening, when she was returning to her village on her two-wheeler, Suryanaryana waylaid her and the duo got involved into a heated argument, after which the accused stabbed her repeatedly,” he said.

“Some farmers who were working in the adjacent fields rushed to the spot and caught hold of the accused. They tied him to a tree and informed the police,” the SP said.

The police took Suryanarayana into custody and shifted the woman to Kakinada government hospital, where she was declared brought dead. “Based on the complaint lodged by the woman’s family members, the Kakinada (rural) police booked a case of murder and are investigating,” the SP said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON