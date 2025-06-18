Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Andhra woman tied to tree, assaulted over loan; 4 arrested

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Jun 18, 2025 08:02 AM IST

Chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who represents the Kuppam assembly constituency, on Tuesday issued orders for police to take strict action against the accused

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly tied to a tree and beaten up in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh by four people over a loan dispute, officials aware of the matter said, adding that all accused have been arrested in connection with the case.

Andhra woman tied to tree, assaulted over loan; 4 arrested
Andhra woman tied to tree, assaulted over loan; 4 arrested

The incident took place on Monday in Narayanapuram village under Kuppam municipal limits. The woman, identified as Sirisha, was tied to a tree and beaten up by money lender Munikannappa alias Muneppa and his family for failing to pay a loan taken by her husband, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Parthasaradhi said.

“A woman named Sirisha was tied to a tree and brutally assaulted over a loan of 80,000,” the DSP said in a press conference. “Acting swiftly, the police reached the village, conducted an investigation, and identified four accused— Muneppa, Venkatamma, Raja, and Jagadeeswari.”

According to police, the accused have been charged under sections 109 (attempt to murder) of the BNS.

Chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who represents the Kuppam assembly constituency, on Tuesday issued orders for police to take strict action against the accused. The directive comes after a purported video of the incident was widely circulated on social media, which HT has seen but could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

According to a statement released by the chief minister’s office (CMO), Sirisha’s husband Thimmarayappa had taken a loan of 80,000 from Muneppa three years ago, but did not repay it. Three months ago, the husband left his wife and five-year-old son and went absconding, forcing Sirisha to move to her mother’s place in Santhipuram area of the district.

On Monday, Sirisha returned to Narayanapuram to collect her son’s transfer certificate from his school. When Muneppa and his family found out about Sirisha’s return, they confronted her about the unpaid dues, the statement added.

In the purported video of the incident, the woman could be seen abused and beaten up by Munikannappa, his wife Venkatamma, son Raja and daughter-in-law Jagadeeshwari.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the CM spoke to Chittoor district superintendent of police V N Manikanta Chandolu and directed him to take stringent action against the accused, the statement said.

A statement from the office of state home minister Vangalapudi Anitha said Sireesha had been admitted to the local government hospital in Kuppam for treatment. “The home minister and TDP MLC Kancharla Srikanth reached out to her through a video call and consoled the victim. They assured her full support from the government,” the statement said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Andhra woman tied to tree, assaulted over loan; 4 arrested
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On