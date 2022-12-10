Andhra's ruling party's account hacked. 'In touch with Twitter officials': Cops

The Twitter handle of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) - which is ruling in Andhra Pradesh- has been hacked with multiple bizarre posts put out over the last few hours. At the time this report was published, the account was still not restored.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The pinned post on the account pertained to cryptocurrency with the photo of Elon Musk, the new Twitter CEO. "To support crypto community, El­on Mu­sk initiated 5.000 BTC and 100.000 ETH GI­V­EAW­­AY.💰First come,first served: https://medium.com/@tesIa_event/el-on-musk-of-ficial-e-th-and-b-tc-giv-eaway-f1052c2817a6. 📌Note: you can take a gi­­­ft only once. Please hurry up!!! (sic)," it read.

Several posts were reposted from other handles. "Happy Thanksgiving, Apes. The Trial begins this Christmas. (sic)," one of the tweets read. "My BAYC x SuperPlastic arrived! Well worth the wait! (sic)" - another one read.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) are non-fungible tokens (NFTs) used for trading in the cryptocurrency market.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Digital Director Devendra Reddy Gurrampati confirmed that the account had been hacked and told news agency PTI that they were in touch with Twitter officials. "We have complained to Twitter and they are working on that. It is expected to be resolved soon," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In October, the official Twitter account of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was also reported to be hacked.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Swati Bhasin A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.