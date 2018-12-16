Angry father kills daughter for going to a wedding without his permission

A 22-year-old girl was allegedly shotdead by her father in Mohan Nagar area of Kurukshetra district. The deceased has been identified as Rubal, a BSc second year student at a private college in Kurukshetra.

Police have booked her father, Rajiv Kumar, for murder. As per the information, the incident took place on Friday afternoon after Rubal came back from a wedding.

As per police officials, her father wanted her to stay at home and study but she went to the wedding without his permission. Enraged that she had refused to obey him, the father took out his licensed weapon and fired three rounds at her. She suffered injuries on her chest and stomach and was taken to private hospital but died during treatment.

When contacted, Kurukshetra city police station in-charge Jaspal Singh said a case has been registered against the girl’s father under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. Police are also not ruling out the possibility of honour

killing.

First Published: Dec 16, 2018