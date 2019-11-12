e-paper
Angry over Aadhaar card issue, man threatens to blow up Haridwar ghat: Police

The man, identified as Keshavanand, was arrested from Haridwar, Director General (law and order) Ashok Kumar said, adding that he does not seem to be “mentally alright” and is being interrogated.

india Updated: Nov 12, 2019 07:14 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Dehradun
A man who had called Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat’s mobile phone and threatened to blow up the Har ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar was arrested on Monday, officials said.

The man, identified as Keshavanand, was arrested from Haridwar, Director General (law and order) Ashok Kumar said, adding that he does not seem to be “mentally alright” and is being interrogated.

Keshavanand hails from Pauri district and used to work at a “dhaba” (food joint) in Haridwar, he said.

According to preliminary interrogation, the man threatened out of anger as his Aadhaar card was not getting made, the officer said.

He had issued similar threats in the past as well and had been penalised for it, Kumar said.

His counselling was also being done, he said.

The call was made on November 9 and was received by the chief minister’s protocol officer Anand Singh Rawat who had lodged a written complaint with Kotwali police station in Haridwar on Sunday.

