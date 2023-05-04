Who is Anil Dujana - gangster killed in UP police encounter?

Gangster Anil Nagar alias Anil Dujana was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Meerut on Thursday. According to the police, Dujana - who was recently released from prison on bail - fired at the police to escape and was killed during the retaliatory firing.

Here are five things to know about the gangster Anil Dujana:

Anil Dujana's rise in the world of crime began with his association with the Bhati gang. In the early 2000s, Sundar Bhati and Dujana used to operate a major iron extortion racket, sand mining, and recovery of money by interfering in disputed properties in Ghaziabad. At the age of 22, Anil Dujana was first named in a murder case at Kavi Nagar police station in Ghaziabad in 2002. The same year, he was also booked in another murder case, along with three other cases of dacoity, attempt to murder, and arms act. Dujana - a resident of a village in Noida's Gautam Buddh Nagar - had over 60 criminal cases filed against him - out of which 18 were related to murder. Other cases included extortion, dacoity, robbery, threatening to kill, and rebellion, among other criminal charges. Dujana operated largely in the National Capital Region (NCR) and was reportedly also called ‘Chota Shakeel’ of Western Uttar Pradesh. He was last arrested last in January 2012 in a 2011 triple murder case. However, he reportedly began running his gang from jail. The gangster walked out of jail on bail recently, and already had two cases filed against him for threatening a witness and another woman in the Jaichand Pradhan murder case.

Anil Dujana

