Another case of moral policing? Assam couple thrashed on suspicion of illicit affair

Police in Assam’s Nagaon district have nabbed eight people on charges of attacking a couple over an alleged affair between the two, in the latest incident of moral policing and mobs attacking people in the state on suspicion of reasons varying from being child abductors, witches and illicit relations.

“We are questioning them and conducting further investigation and raids to nab others involved in the incident,” Sankar Brata Rai Medhi, superintendent of police Nagaon, said.

The incident happened on Saturday night when residents of Jhumurmur village in Kathiatoli block found the man and woman, both married to other people, inside the woman’s house.

The man and the woman were accused of being in an illicit relationship and beaten throughout the night by the villagers. The woman’s hair was also shaved off.

In a video circulating on social media, dozens of men and women are seen beating the duo and tearing off the woman’s clothes as both plead with the attackers to spare them.

The police were able to rescue the victims early on Sunday. Both have been admitted to hospital in Nagaon where their condition is stated to be critical.

Earlier this month, two men from Guwahati were lynched by a mob in Karbi Anglong on suspicion of being child abductors. Similar incidents where people were attacked on the same charge also took place this month at various locations.

Last week, a couple travelling on a motorcycle was attacked by nearly 20 people at Rongjuli in Goalpara district and allegedly forced to marry by a kangaroo court.