Another cross-border love story: Pakistani woman arrives in India to marry Kolkata man

In yet another cross-border love story, a Pakistani woman on Tuesday crossed over to India from the Wagah-Attari International border to marry her fiance residing in Kolkata. According to reports, the Karachi resident, identified as Javeria Khanum, has been granted a visa for 45 days.

Khanum, who is set to marry her fiance in January next year, Sameer Khan, was welcomed by him and his family at the Attari border to the beats of ‘dhol’.

Speaking to the media, Khanum said that the Covid-19 pandemic stalled their plans for around five years as her visa was rejected twice earlier, reported PTI. “I have been granted a 45-day visa. I am very happy to be here. Just on arrival, I am already getting so much love here. In the first week of January, the marriage will be solemnised,” she told the media.

"…It is a happy ending and a happy beginning. Everyone back home was very happy. I can’t believe I have got the visa after five years,” she said, as quoted by PTI.

According to Khan, he expressed interest in marrying Khanum after seeing her photo on his mother’s phone.

“This started in May 2018…I had come home from Germany where I was studying. I saw her photo on my mother's phone and expressed my interest. I told my mother that I want to get married to Javeria,” he said.

In the recent past, several such cross-border marriages or couples have come into the limelight. It started when a Pakistani national identified as Seema Haider crossed the Indian border via Nepal to marry a Noida-based man Sachin Meena. Their relationship became one of the key topics for debate. Meanwhile, in July, an Indian woman, Anju, went to Pakistan to marry her Facebook friend Nasrullah. However, she recently returned to India via the Wagah border.

(With inputs from PTI)