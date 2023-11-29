Anju, who went to Pakistan to meet Facebook friend, returns

Anju Rafael, the 34-year-old woman from Rajasthan who had travelled to Pakistan to marry her Facebook friend in July, returned to India on Wednesday.



“I am happy...I have no other comments,” Anju told reporters after returning. Anju had travelled legally to Pakistan in July.(File)

According to Live Hindustan, Anju returned to India through the Wagah border and was taken to a Border Security Force camp where she was interrogated. She could also be taken to New Delhi for further interrogation.

Anju had travelled to Pakistan via the Wagah-Attari border on a Pakistani visa to meet 29-year-old Nasarullah of the Upper Dir district of Khyber. She had reportedly married Nasarullah and converted to Islam and was known as Fatima.

Read | Anju who went to Pakistan dials her father, says nikah news rumour



After news of her marriage in Pakistan emerged, Arvind Kumar, her Bhiwadi-based husband of 10 years, filed a case under sections 366 (kidnapping woman to compel her to marry), 494 (marrying another person without divorcing the previous partner), 500 (defamation) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

In October, reports emerged that Anju was planning a visit home to meet her two children, a 15-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son.

At the time, a senior police officer in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi had told HT that Anju and Kumar would be interrogated when she returned to the district to meet her children.

“A formal interrogation will be conducted with both Anju and (her husband) Arvind once she returns to India,” Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police (SP) Yogesh Dadhich had told HT.

Nasarullah, her purported husband in Pakistan, said that Anju aka Fatima had sought approval from the government for the trip to Rajasthan.

“We are waiting for the NOC (No-Objection Certificate) from the interior ministry in Islamabad for which we have already applied. The NOC process is a bit lengthy and it takes time to complete,” Nasarullah told a news agency in Pakistan.