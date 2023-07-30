Anju who went to Pakistan dials her father, says nikah news rumour

Anju, a 34-year-old Indian mother of two, who reportedly tied the knot with her 29-year-old Pakistani Facebook friend Nasrullah, called her marriage news "rumors" during a video call with his father, Gaya Prasad Thomas. In the call, Gaya expressed his disappointment and questioned why she went to Pakistan and got married without informing her family. However, Anju denied the rumors of her marriage, referring to them as “baseless speculations,” Live Hindustan reported. Anju and Nasrullah in the alleged pre-weeding video.(Twitter/@AsefMehmood)

Following the call, Anju sent a message to her father, stating that she was "dead" to him and asked him not to contact her again. This emotional plea came days after her father had vehemently opposed her actions and declared her "dead" to the family, expressing dismay over the way she allegedly left her children and husband behind.

Villagers react:

The incident has caused a stir in the local village, with residents expressing dismay over Anju's alleged actions. The villagers, feeling that her behaviour has brought disrepute not only to the village but also to the entire country, have decided to ban her from returning to the village. Moreover, there are calls for the expulsion of Anju's family members if they are found to be involved in the incident.

Amidst the turmoil, Anju's father continues to assert that he had no knowledge of her supposed marriage in Pakistan and maintains that the rumours were baseless.

Authorities are currently investigating the matter to ascertain the truth behind the alleged marriage and the circumstances surrounding the rumours.

How did the story unfold?

Anju and Nasrullah's connection began in 2019 when they became friends on Facebook. Their friendship developed over time, and Anju eventually travelled legally to Pakistan, where she stayed at Nasrullah's home. After converting to Islam, the couple allegedly got married on Tuesday in the presence of a district and sessions judge at a local court.

