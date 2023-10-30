Will be grilled, says Bhiwadi SP on Indian woman who married Pak Facebook friend

JAIPUR: Anju Rafael, the 34-year-old woman from Rajasthan who travelled to Pakistan to marry her Facebook friend in July, will be questioned in connection with the first information report (FIR) filed by her husband when she returns to the district to meet her children, a senior police officer in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi said on Monday. Anju, a married Indian woman travelled legally to Pakistan, and later married a Pakistani man who she had first met on Facebook in 2019 (FILE Image)

“A formal interrogation will be conducted with both Anju and (her husband) Arvind once she returns to India,” Bhiwadi superintendent of police (SP) Yogesh Dadhich told HT after reports that Anju was planning a visit home to meet her two children, a 15-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son.

“However, action can only be taken against her after the completion of the investigation,” Dadhich added.

.According to reports, Anju, who is now known as Fatima, travelled to Pakistan via the Wagah-Attari border on a Pakistani visa and married 29-year-old Nasarullah of Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after converting to Islam.

After news of her marriage in Pakistan emerged, Arvind Kumar, her Bhiwadi-based husband of 10 years, filed a case under sections 366 (kidnapping woman to compel her to marry), 494 (marrying another person without divorcing the previous partner), 500 (defamation) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Nasarullah, her husband in Pakistan, said that Anju aka Fatima had sought approval from the government for the trip to Rajasthan.

“We are waiting for the NOC (No-Objection Certificate) from the interior ministry in Islamabad for which we have already applied. The NOC process is a bit lengthy and it takes time to complete,” Nasarullah told a news agency in Pakistan.

Arvind Kumar refused to comment on the matter on Monday.

