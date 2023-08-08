Indian woman, who crossed border to meet FB friend, granted Pak visa for 1 year

Pakistan on Tuesday granted one year visa to 34-year-old Rajasthani woman Anju who reportedly crossed the Wagah border to marry her Pakistani Facebook friend. According to her Pakistani husband, Anju's visa was extended after she converted to Islam, reported news agency PTI. Anju, a married Indian woman who travelled legally to Pakistan, during a sightseeing trip with her Facebook friend Nasrullah, in Upper Dir district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan.(PTI)

Earlier, her visa was extended by two months after her marriage to her 29-year-old friend Nasrullah, who lives in the Upper Dir district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Her original one-month visa was set to expire on August 20.

"All Pakistani institutions are cooperating with us," Nasrullah said as quoted by PTI.

Anju Rafael, who now goes by the name Fatima, traveled to Pakistan from India via the Wagah-Attari border on July 20 to meet Nasrullah. According to reports, the two met on Facebook four years ago and eventually fell in love with him, following which they decided to meet in Pakistan.

She already has been married to Arvind from Rajasthan for 16 years and has two children with him.

Pak businessman gifts plot to Anju

A Pakistani businessman - the CEO of Pak Star Group of Companies Mohsin Khan Abbasi - gifted Anju 10 Marla housing land, and a cheque of PKR 50,000 for converting to Islam. A video of the businessman interacting with the newly-wed couple went viral on social media in which he can be heard saying, “Anju has come here from India and converted to Islam. So these gifts are to welcome her, to congratulate her as we are immensely happy. This is just a small attempt to appreciate her.”

“Another thing is when someone comes to a new place, the main problem is housing. Since we have a project running, we thought we can accommodate them here,” he added.

Anju's Indian husband files FIR

Last week, Anju's husband in India filed an FIR against accusing her of constantly threatening him. Bhiwadi assistant superintendent of police, Sujeet Shankar, said, “Arvind said that Anju has been reaching out to him through their daughter’s cell phone and threatening him for life. She told him that she’ll come back to India to take her 2 children along with her to Pakistan. Arvind said that he is afraid of his and the children’s security and filed the complaint.”

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON