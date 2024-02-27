 Another drizzle expected in parts of NCR today; min temp rises to 12.3°C | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Another drizzle expected in parts of NCR today; min temp rises to 12.3°C

Another drizzle expected in parts of NCR today; min temp rises to 12.3°C

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 27, 2024 10:39 AM IST

Safdarjung metrological station, which is representational of Delhi’s weather, as well as Palam and Lodhi Road stations recorded trace rain

Another drizzle was expected in parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) after some areas of Delhi recorded light rain on Tuesday morning due to the influence of a western disturbance even as the minimum temperature rose to 12.3°C from 9.9°C on Monday and 8.3°C on Sunday and air quality remained moderate.

Cloudiness was expected to persist over the next two days. (HT PHOTO)
The impact of the western disturbance was likely to weaken by the end of Tuesday, but cloudiness would persist over the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Safdarjung metrological station, which is representational of Delhi’s weather, as well as Palam and Lodhi Road stations recorded trace rain. The Ridge weather station recorded 0.6mm of rainfall.

“The western disturbance was not expected to impact NCR much, barring isolated drizzle in some places. This has been the case and now the western disturbance will start to fade away,” said an IMD official.

A second western disturbance was also likely to impact the plains from March 1. “This is likely to impact the plains including NCR from the night of March 1, with light rain likely in the morning of March 2. Strong winds of 30-40km/hr are also likely.”

Delhi’s minimum temperature of 12.3°C on Tuesday was around normal for this time of the year. The mercury was expected to go up to 24°C. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 25°C on Monday.

An average air quality index (AQI) of 173 (moderate) was recorded at 9am on Tuesday. It was 170 (moderate) at 4pm on Monday. The spell of relatively clean air was expected to continue until the month end.

Tuesday, February 27, 2024
