‘Another false promise for elections?’: Mayawati questions Centre's 10 lakh new recruitments move

Reacting to an announcement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) that the Centre will recruit as many as 10 lakh people in the coming 18 months, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday wondered if the move was yet another false promise for elections by the ruling dispensation.

“Due to wrong policies and working style of the Union government, poverty, inflation, unemployment and devaluation of the rupee, each is at its peak. Because of this, everyone is suffering and is restless. At a time like this, the Centre has announced that in the next 1.5 years, i.e. until before the next general elections, 10 lakh new recruitments will be made. Is this not another false election promise?” Mayawati wrote on Twitter.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister added, “At the same time, several times more government posts under SC, ST and OBC categories are lying vacant for years. For this, the BSP has been demanding, both inside and outside the Parliament, that these be fulfilled through special drives. For them, the government is silent despite the fact that this society suffers the most due to poverty and unemployment.”

The veteran politician's reaction came hours after the PMO announced the move in a Twitter post. “PM @narendramodi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in mission mode in next 1.5 years,” the post read.

PM @narendramodi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in mission mode in next 1.5 years. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 14, 2022

Tuesday's review meeting took place more than two months after PM Modi suggested to secretaries in the central government to take up immediate steps to make recruitments for existing vacancies in various ministries and departments, reported news agency PTI citing cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba.

In a meeting on April 2, the Prime Minister had stressed that employment should be the focus of all government interventions in public and private sectors.

