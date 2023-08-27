Another held over inciting social media post in Bareilly, say police

Lucknow: A 35-year-old woman, who runs a private medical clinic and maternity centre, was arrested for allegedly putting up an inciting social media post attacking a Hindu boy in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, making it the 33rd arrest in connection with a series of interconnected cases, police said on Saturday.

A 35-year-old woman, who runs a private medical clinic and maternity centre, was arrested for allegedly putting up an inciting social media post attacking a Hindu boy in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh. (HT Archives)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The woman, Nargis Siddiqui (35), was arrested from her house in Narsua Bhairpura for on Friday. She was produced before a court, which sent her in judicial custody, a senior officer said.

“The woman runs a private clinic and maternity home. She claimed to be a gynaecologist, but failed to produce required documents to prove she was a certified medical practitioner,” additional superintendent of police (ASP), Bareilly rural, Raj Kumar Agarwal said.

It all started on August 18, when two boys — a Hindu and a Muslim — exchanged derogatory remarks against each other’s communities, the officer said. “Subsequently, others including Siddiqui also made similar inciting posts on social media platforms. A day later, the Hindu boy’s house in Sheeshgarh police station limits was pelted with stones,” Agarwal added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the arrest of the woman, Bareilly police have arrested 28 people and detained five minors — including both boys — in the last one week over a series of communally charged social media posts. While adults have been sent to jail, the minors are lodged at a juvenile home, he said

At least seven cases have been registered under Section 153A (promoting enmity on the grounds of religion, race, etc) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the IT Act at Sheeshgarh and Shahi police stations since August 19.

“The police have written to medical and district authorities to enquire about the legality of the maternity centre. Further action will be taken based on their report,” the ASP said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, two more communally inciting posts surfaced on Friday. “We are making efforts to trace those behind the posts,” the officer added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON