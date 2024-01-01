‘Another mission…’: How ISRO chief reacted after successful launch of its maiden XPoSat

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somanath hailed the launch of the space agency's maiden X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite, PSLV-C58 XPoSat mission from Sriharikota on Monday, saying the New Year has begun with another successful mission of PSLV and will have an exciting time ahead. ISRO chief S Somanath(ANI)

Addressing the team members after the launch of the PSLV-C58 XPoSat mission, Somanath said, “ The New Year has begun with the launch of the PSLV, and we will have an exciting time ahead. On January 1, 2024, another successful mission of PSLV has been accomplished. PSLV-C58 has placed the primary satellite - XPoSat - in the intended orbit of 650 km with 6-degree inclination.”

"From this point, the orbit of PSLV 4th stage will be reduced to a lower orbit where the upper stage of PSLV which is described as POEM will carry out experiments with the onboard payloads and that will take some time," he added.

He further highlighted that the XPoSat mission is unique as X-ray Polarimetry is a unique scientific capability, and the agency has developed internally building instruments.

"It's a unique mission as X-ray Polarimetry is a unique scientific capability we have developed internally building instruments. We want to create 100 scientists who can understand this aspect and then contribute to the knowledge of black holes to the world," Somanath said.

He also said Raman Research Institute made the primary payload of the satellite, and the second payload was made by the Astronomy Group of URSC (U R Rao Satellite Centre).

He also highlighted how various institutions collaborate with the ISRO to develop space missions.

"It shows how ISRO is collaborating with other scientific institutions and developing the capacity to use the data across the academy and other places in specifically science missions," he said.

The ISRO head added that the space agency has a minimum of 12 missions on its bucket list for the upcoming year. "Only in 12 months (in 2024), we have to have a minimum of 12 missions on our target. It may exceed depending upon our ability to produce hardware, complete the testing and if things go well. If it is not going well, there could be an impact. Otherwise, we are getting ready for at least 12-14 missions," he said.

The ISRO on Monday launched the PSLV-C58 XPoSat mission with an aim to offer several insights into celestial objects like black holes. The PSLV-C58 rocket, in its 60th mission, successfully deployed payload XPoSat into Low Earth Orbit, said the ISRO.

The X-Ray polarisation is a crucial diagnostic tool for examining celestial sources' radiation mechanism and geometry. The mission life is about five years.

The objective of the PSLV-C58 mission includes measuring polarisation of X-rays in the energy band 8-30 keV emanating from about 50 potential cosmic sources, to carry out long-term spectral and temporal studies of cosmic X-ray sources.

