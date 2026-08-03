Another paper leak protest, CJP offers support: Why are students on hunger strike in Jharkhand?

The protests over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand's recruitment examinations have escalated, with a student leader launching an indefinite hunger strike as aspirants demand the cancellation of the 14th JPSC Preliminary Test, a probe into alleged paper leaks and sweeping reforms to the state's recruitment system. The agitation also received backing from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), adding momentum to the ongoing protests in Ranchi.

Students gather during a protest over alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests, demanding a CBI probe and reforms in the recruitment agencies, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. (PTI)

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Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato on Sunday launched an indefinite hunger strike at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi, where students have been protesting over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations.

Also Read | 'CJP stands with all students': Dipke backs Jharkhand students protesting JPSC, JSSC exam irregularities

Student protests, hunger strike and more in Jharkhand

Addressing supporters, Mahato traced the timeline of the agitation, saying it began after the 14th JPSC Preliminary Test results were declared last month.

"The results of the 14th Preliminary Test (PT) were declared on the 2nd of last month, exactly a month ago today, marking the start of this controversy. We launched this agitation on July 5, met the Governor on July 7, and staged an effigy-burning protest on July 8. We met the Chief Minister on July 20 and submitted evidence, which triggered official action," he said, reported news agency ANI.

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{{^usCountry}} Mahato alleged that the government and the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) had failed to adequately address students' concerns despite weeks of protests. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mahato alleged that the government and the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) had failed to adequately address students' concerns despite weeks of protests. {{/usCountry}}

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"The current attitude of both the Jharkhand government and the Commission is demoralising students across the state... To uphold the students' morale and escalate this struggle, I am giving up food starting today... Our primary objective is to secure the cancellation of the 14th PT examination and an investigation into all exams conducted by the TDPL agency," he added.

Speaking to reporters, Mahato said he would continue his hunger strike until the demands submitted to Chief Minister Hemant Soren were met.

"To ensure that the students' morale is maintained, I am sitting on a hunger strike to take this fight forward. I will follow all the rules of this strike and ensure that the government comes to its knees. We will ensure that all the accused get strict punishment," he said.

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He also reiterated the demand to cancel the 14th JPSC Combined Civil Services Preliminary Test and review all examinations conducted through TDPL.

"First, we will ensure that the Preliminary Test (PT) for the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Combined Civil Services is cancelled and make sure that examinations happening through TDPL agencies are looked into. We will force reforms for JPSC, JSSC exams," he said.

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Also Read | Jharkhand Govt concerned over students’ fate: Governor

Why are students protesting?

The protests stem from a series of alleged paper leaks, recruitment irregularities and administrative lapses that students say have repeatedly derailed their careers.

Aspirants have accused authorities of failing to ensure transparency in recruitment examinations, alleging that multiple competitive tests have been compromised, according to several reports.

"Be it any exam, like the JPSC or JSSC CGL, the papers are getting leaked," student protester Rekha Rana said, according to news agency ANI.

Another protester, Archana Kumari, argued that symbolic action was not enough.

"The JPSC and JSSC scams -- you might recall that the government only took cognisance of the JPSC issue after the OMR sheet went viral, and you likely saw what happened with the JPSC Chairman subsequently," she said.

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The protesters are demanding structural reforms, greater transparency and accountability instead of isolated administrative action.

Also Read | Jharkhand man climbs 100 ft mobile tower after exam irregularities prevent wife from getting job

CJP extends support to protesters

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has backed the students' agitation over the alleged irregularities in JPSC, JSSC CGL and other recruitment examinations.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said he had spoken to the protesting students and voiced support for their demands.

"Spoke to the students who are protesting in Jharkhand over irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment exams. The CJP stands with all the students in Jharkhand and supports their demands," Dipke posted on X.

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What are the protesters demanding?

The protesters have urged the Hemant Soren government to hold talks with students, ensure transparency in the examination process and investigate alleged irregularities.

"Jharkhand is a land where students are protesting peacefully... the only appeal being made to the government is to listen to the students. Engaging in dialogue is a sign of a healthy democracy," a protester said, ANI reported.

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The protester also demanded the immediate cancellation of examinations linked to the blacklisted TDL company and accountability for alleged irregularities.

As part of the agitation, aspirants also organised a Mashal March in Ranchi.

Calls for CBI probe, exam cancellation

The protests entered their fifth consecutive day on Sunday, with hundreds of students continuing their indefinite sit-in that began on July 29, according to a PTI report.

The demonstrators have demanded cancellation of the 14th JPSC Combined Preliminary Test held on April 19, a CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the JPSC and JSSC, and the introduction of a fifth "not attempted" option in OMR sheets.

Meanwhile, BJP state general secretary Amar Kumar Bauri also criticised the Jharkhand government over the alleged examination irregularities and demanded that Chief Minister Hemant Soren resign, taking moral responsibility for the issue.

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(With inputs from ANI and PTI)