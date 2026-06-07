Another TMC leader 'egged' in Bengal, Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra's car targeted

Videos of the incident circulating on social media show a crowd of men running towards Mitra’s car. They then start throwing eggs at the vehicle and even bang the window glass, one of the videos shows.

The incident happened on Saturday night in Ariadaha in Bengal ’s North 24 Parganas district. However, Mitra later clarified that he was not in his car at the time of the incident.

The egging incidents involving Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders in West Bengal have another name added to them, with Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra’s car targeted on Saturday.

HT did not independently verify the video's authenticity.

The video shows that the car is then hurriedly driven away, with some men even trying to chase it, though they are unsuccessful in doing so. The senior leader attributed the incident to pre-planned political disruption.

BJP reacts The ruling BJP reacted to the incident, with MP Raju Bista attributing it to public anger while adding that his party “does not believe in violence”

“The BJP government does not believe in violence; in fact, the people defeated the TMC precisely because they opposed such violence… We do not condone violence of any kind… For fifteen years, they humiliated the people, looted public funds, and did nothing but encourage infiltration and work for the benefit of infiltrators. Naturally, the people of West Bengal are enraged, and in many places, I see them expressing that anger. I believe that the path of violence is not appropriate. And if the public lodges complaints at police stations, the police administration will certainly take action,” Bista told ANI.

TMC egging incidents The egging incidents involving TMC leaders began after the party lost the 2026 Bengal assembly election to the BJP over a month ago. It first happened when senior TMC leader and Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy was outside the Nimta Police Station, which also falls in the North 24 Parganas district, on May 28.

Two days after that, eggs were also thrown at TMC general secretary and ex-chief minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, in South 24 Parganas' Sonarpur. Banerjee was visiting the area to meet the families of TMC workers allegedly targeted in post-poll violence following the state assembly elections. A large crowd breached his security cordon to surround him, tore his shirt, and pelted him with raw eggs and allegedly even bricks.