Another Vande Bharat cattle collision incident on Mumbai-Gandhinagar route

In the third incident in several weeks, a Vande Bharat Express train suffered damage when it hit a bull in Mumbai. The train was headed from Mumbai-Central to Gandhinagar in Gujarat on Saturday, as per officials. Visuals showed the damaged nose of the semi-high speed train, which is expected to be repaired by evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A cattle run-over incident occurred with passing Vande Bharat train near Atul in Mumbai Central division, wherein one bull was hit. The .train was on its journey from Mumbai Central to Gandhinagar,” Sumit Thakur, Chief PRO, Western Railways, said in a statement.

The incident was reported at about 8:17 am, and the train was held for about 15 minutes. “There is no damage to the train, except damage on the Nose Cone Cover of the front coach i.e driver coach. Train is running smoothly.This will be attended at the earliest,” it further read.

The Western Railways is reported to have made provision for additional nose cover of the engine at the Mumbai Central Station, and the same would be fixed in the evening when the train returns to Mumbai, officials asserted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this month, a Vande Bharat Express train - on the New Delhi-Varanasi route - suffered a snag in the traction motor that jammed its wheels.

This was after a semi-high speed train - running on the Gandhinagar-Mumbai route - had seen cattle collision incidents for two consecutive days.

The Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express was recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi is set to flag off the fifth Vande Bharat train in November, which will connect the Chennai-Mysuru-Bengaluru route.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON