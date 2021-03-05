Home / India News / Another wet spell in J&K to bring down temperature, may disrupt traffic
Another wet spell in J&K to bring down temperature, may disrupt traffic

By Mir Ehsan | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:39 AM IST
Fresh snowfall and rains are predicted in Jammu and Kashmir later this week. (AP)

Jammu and Kashmir could expect another wet spell including snow, which may result in a significant drop in temperature and disrupt surface transport later this week, according to the weather department forecast on Friday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said the wet spell could see a drop in temperature by 4 to 8 degree centigrade in the coming days. Director IMD in a statement said that dry weather is expected till March 6. "There is possibility of light rain to moderate rain with thunder and lightning over plains; light to moderate snow at higher reaches during late night of March 6 and 7. There is also the possibility of heavy snow at isolated places, particularly at the higher reaches," said the IMD director.

He added there was a possibility of disruption in surface transport over the higher reaches. "Possibility of landslides and shooting stones over J&K national highway and hail storm at isolated places over plains of Jammu," the statement said. The wet spell could cause fall in the temperature by 4 to 8 degrees, it added.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner, Shopian Sachin Kumar Vaishya ordered the opening of historic Mughal road and the government has shifted machinery to Heerpora for initiating snow clearance on the road.

