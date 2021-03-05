Condemn infiltration across LoC, support dialogue between India, Pakistan: US
The United States on Thursday (local time) condemned terrorists who seek to infiltrate across the Line of Control and supported a dialogue between India and Pakistan.
"We condemn terrorists who seek to infiltrate across the Line of Control. We continue to support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and other areas of concern," said US State Department spokesperson Ned Price.
Price further informed that they are following the developments in J-K closely and suggested both India and Pakistan should reduce tensions along the Line of Control.
"We have continued to follow very closely developments in Jammu and Kashmir. Our policy towards the region has not changed. We call on all parties to reduce tensions along the Line of Control by returning to the 2003 ceasefire commitments. We condemn terrorists who seek to infiltrate across the Line of Control," said Price.
Earlier on Wednesday, the US had welcomed the steps taken by India to return the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) to full economic and political normalcy consistent with the country's democratic values.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poonawalla warns of delays as US prioritizes Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCB to file chargesheet in drug case related to SSR death today: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leaders of Quad countries set to hold first summit this month
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Hike in platform ticket rates to prevent overcrowding at stations': Railways
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RailTel launches prepaid plans for Wi-Fi at more than 4000 railway stations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Is it some coincidence?: Kangana's reaction to I-T raid on Anurag, Taapsee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP exam’s 10 toppers from same college, made same mistakes; CM orders probe
- The top 10 toppers of the exam belong to MP's Chambal division graduated from the same college and scored similar mistakes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reserves exhausted early, Chhattisgarh coal mine seeks larger forest area
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Condemn infiltration across LoC, support dialogue between India, Pakistan: US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's Covid-19 infection tally over 11.17 million with 16,838 fresh cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Washim, Karnal, Dharamsala: What recent cluster outbreaks of Covid-19 mean
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian national killed in police firing at India-Nepal border; one missing
- According to HT's sister publication, Hindustan LIVE, Govinda Singh had gone to the border with two others -- Pappu Singh and Gurmeet Singh, while returning from a market. They got into an argument with the Nepal police which led to the clash and the subsequent firing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Congress can't even': BJP minister says Cong passed off Taiwan pics as Assam's
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Give allowance till son gets his first degree, not just till he's 18: SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Delhi's temperature could reach 35°C by Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox