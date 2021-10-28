Another woman accuses Mavunkal of sexual assault

Another employee of Monson Mavunkal, who claimed to have “rare and timeless antiques” and was arrested in September for selling fake artifacts and cheating, on Thursday filed a sexual assault complaint against him. The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is looking into the cases against Mavunkal, said a fresh case will be registered against him after recording the statement of the employee before a magistrate.

Mavunkal was earlier booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for allegedly raping the daughter of one of his employees.

The employee, who has filed the fresh case, said Mavunkal allegedly sexually abused her for months but she was scared to file a complaint as many police officers frequented his house-cum-clinic in Kochi. A rape survivor earlier filed a complaint against Mavunkal alleging he forced her to withdraw the complaint against her alleged rapist.

The SIT expects more complaints to surface against Mavunkal. It has found that some of Mavunkal’s clients were given “special massage” which he discreetly filmed.

Details of apathy and collusion came to light after his arrest as many top police officers were reportedly close to Mavunkal. He was arrested after five businessmen complained to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan saying Mavunkal cheated them by promising them shares in upcoming international antique museums in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. More businessmen filed cheating complaints against him later and prompted the government to constitute the SIT.

The SIT has recorded the statement of Italy-based Malayali Anitha Pullayil, who is believed to have introduced many senior police officers to Mavunkal . He allegedly used his connections with the officers to cheat and intimidate gullible antique buyers. Pullayil has distanced herself from him and said she advised those cheated by Mavunkal to approach the police. She insisted she was unaware of his shady deals and started avoiding him after she got an inkling regarding them. Many police officers regularly visited his house-cum-cosmetology clinic that he ran on the basis of a fake degree.

Mavunkal claimed antiques in his possession included the staff of Moses, a piece of fabric from a garment worn by Jesus, and Dahi Handi of Lord Krishna.

The Kerala high court on Wednesday granted more time to state police chief Anil Kant to furnish details of Mavunkal’s alleged links with some police officers. The court last month questioned the police protection provided to Mavunkal.