Home / India News / Handwara encounter: Anti-terror ops will intensify, says Jammu and Kashmir DGP

Handwara encounter: Anti-terror ops will intensify, says Jammu and Kashmir DGP

The DGP said the operations against the terrorists will be intensified and will be carried with full force.

india Updated: May 06, 2020 01:15 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh
J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said that during operations forces sometimes suffer losses; however, he said that operations against terrorists will be intensified.

Singh was speaking to media after wreath-laying ceremony for three CRPF jawans at Srinagar who were killed in a terrorist attack at Handwara on Monday. He told reporters that CRPF had established a naka at Wangam in Handwara when terrorists attacked them.

“There was a civilian movement and when they were asked to come closer, terrorists hiding behind them opened fire.While retaliating, we lost our men too.’’

The DGP said the operations against the terrorists will be intensified and will be carried with full force. “The terrorists were being chased for three days before the encounter. Unfortunately, we lost five people there, including three officers,’’ he said, adding that during operations, forces too have to suffer losses.

He said fresh infiltration has been reported in Baramulla and many terrorists are active in Sopore as well. “It is because of infiltration that we had to chase terrorists in Handwara forests where we lost our brave soldiers, we also had the inputs and Commanding Officer and others chased them.’’

During the wreath laying ceremony, tributes were paid to the three CRPF personnel who were killed in the attack at Handwara. It was attended by advisor RR Bhatnagar, DGP Dilbag Singh, Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar , and CRPF IGs PK Pandey and Rajesh Kumar. Bodies of the three jawans were later airlifted to their native places.

