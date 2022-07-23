Anti-CAA protests: Delhi court rejects interim bail of Sharjeel Imam

A Delhi court on Saturday rejected interim bail plea of former Jawahar Lal University student Sharjeel Imam.Imam is in judicial custody and has been booked for sedition, among other charges, for allegedly delivering provocative speeches at Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Milia Islamia in 2019-2020 during the anti- CAA/NRC protests.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat denied relief after Imam had moved court seeking interim bail on account of the Supreme Court order which had put all cases of sedition on abeyance.

Imam had moved the lower court on May 27 for interim bail, a day after the Delhi high court asked him to do so. His counsel had withdrawn the interim bail application from the Delhi high court after the prosecution had raised the issue of maintainability.In January, the Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet against Imam in the case, charging him with sedition, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc under the IPC and indulging in unlawful activities under the stringent UAPA.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Delhi Police chargesheet alleged that Imam had given speeches inciting hatred, contempt and disaffection towards the Centre and instigated people which led to the violence in December 2019.