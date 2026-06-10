Leh, A major anti-narcotics crackdown in Ladakh has uncovered the alarming involvement of local youths, including juveniles and underage girls, in both drug consumption and peddling, prompting serious concern among authorities, officials said on Wednesday.

Anti-drug crackdown uncovers alarming involvement of Ladakh youths in peddling

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Acting on the directions of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, the recently formed Anti-Narcotics Task Force has apprehended several drug consumers and peddlers and seized 1.5 kgs of Charas within the first week of its operations, exposing a growing trend of young addicts turning to drug trafficking to finance their addiction, the officials said.

They said the development assumes greater significance in the wake of 298 new cases of drug abuse in Ladakh in recent months.

Through targeted operations, the task force has unearthed the alarming involvement of local youths, including juveniles and girls, in drug consumption, who are also doubling as drug peddlers, the officials said.

They said the investigations have revealed that several young consumers are also functioning as peddlers to finance their addiction.

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{{^usCountry}} The involvement of youth, including juveniles and underage girls, has emerged as a matter of serious concern, underlining the need for intensified awareness campaigns, preventive interventions and community engagement, the officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The involvement of youth, including juveniles and underage girls, has emerged as a matter of serious concern, underlining the need for intensified awareness campaigns, preventive interventions and community engagement, the officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} They said the swift action by the newly constituted ANTF reflects Lt Governor's firm commitment to combating the growing menace of drug abuse and trafficking in the region through focused enforcement, intelligence-led operations and community participation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They said the swift action by the newly constituted ANTF reflects Lt Governor's firm commitment to combating the growing menace of drug abuse and trafficking in the region through focused enforcement, intelligence-led operations and community participation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The officials said the investigations have also pointed towards inter-state linkages, suggesting that supply chains extend beyond Ladakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The officials said the investigations have also pointed towards inter-state linkages, suggesting that supply chains extend beyond Ladakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Further, instances of intravenous drug use have highlighted the potential risk of communicable diseases, making the issue not only a law-and-order concern but also a public health challenge, the officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further, instances of intravenous drug use have highlighted the potential risk of communicable diseases, making the issue not only a law-and-order concern but also a public health challenge, the officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During his recent interaction with religious organisations, civil society groups and other stakeholders, the Lt Governor had directed strict action against drug peddlers and users and called for dismantling the entire supply chain of narcotics operating in the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During his recent interaction with religious organisations, civil society groups and other stakeholders, the Lt Governor had directed strict action against drug peddlers and users and called for dismantling the entire supply chain of narcotics operating in the region. {{/usCountry}}

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"The Administration of Ladakh has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards drug abuse and narcotics trafficking. The early success of the ANTF demonstrates our resolve to identify and dismantle the supply chain of narcotic substances and protect our youth from this menace.

"Drug abuse poses a serious threat to the social fabric of society, and we will continue to take firm action against those involved in trafficking while simultaneously strengthening awareness, prevention and rehabilitation efforts. Our objective is to ensure a safe, healthy and drug-free Ladakh," Saxena said.

The Lt Governor also appealed to the citizens, parents, educational institutions, religious leaders and civil society organisations to actively support the UT-Level Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan by sharing information, creating awareness and helping vulnerable youth stay away from narcotic substances.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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