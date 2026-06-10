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Anti-drug crackdown uncovers alarming involvement of Ladakh youths in peddling

Anti-drug crackdown uncovers alarming involvement of Ladakh youths in peddling

Published on: Jun 10, 2026 04:24 pm IST
PTI |
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Leh, A major anti-narcotics crackdown in Ladakh has uncovered the alarming involvement of local youths, including juveniles and underage girls, in both drug consumption and peddling, prompting serious concern among authorities, officials said on Wednesday.

Anti-drug crackdown uncovers alarming involvement of Ladakh youths in peddling

Acting on the directions of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, the recently formed Anti-Narcotics Task Force has apprehended several drug consumers and peddlers and seized 1.5 kgs of Charas within the first week of its operations, exposing a growing trend of young addicts turning to drug trafficking to finance their addiction, the officials said.

They said the development assumes greater significance in the wake of 298 new cases of drug abuse in Ladakh in recent months.

Through targeted operations, the task force has unearthed the alarming involvement of local youths, including juveniles and girls, in drug consumption, who are also doubling as drug peddlers, the officials said.

They said the investigations have revealed that several young consumers are also functioning as peddlers to finance their addiction.

"The Administration of Ladakh has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards drug abuse and narcotics trafficking. The early success of the ANTF demonstrates our resolve to identify and dismantle the supply chain of narcotic substances and protect our youth from this menace.

"Drug abuse poses a serious threat to the social fabric of society, and we will continue to take firm action against those involved in trafficking while simultaneously strengthening awareness, prevention and rehabilitation efforts. Our objective is to ensure a safe, healthy and drug-free Ladakh," Saxena said.

The Lt Governor also appealed to the citizens, parents, educational institutions, religious leaders and civil society organisations to actively support the UT-Level Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan by sharing information, creating awareness and helping vulnerable youth stay away from narcotic substances.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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