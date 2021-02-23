Anti-incumbency does not apply to Gujarat: Vijay Rupani amid lead in civic polls
With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in all the six civic body seats in Gujarat, chief minister Vijay Rupani thanked voters and reiterated that his government will focus on the development of the municipal corporations. “I thank voters of all the six metros. I thank all the BJP workers who have worked hard in this election. I assure the people of Gujarat that the BJP will not let the trust placed in the BJP go to waste. The government will not spare any effort for the development of 6 Municipal Corporations in the coming days,” Rupani said in a tweet in Gujarati.
He added that BJP’s lead in the six municipal corporations shows that anti-incumbency does not apply to the state of Gujarat. These elections were being seen as a test for Rupani ahead of the assembly polls in the state next year.
Read more: Rajya Sabha bypolls: BJP wins both seats from Gujarat, 1 of them held by Ahmed Patel
“By handing over the responsibility of city development to the Bharatiya Janata Party in the corporation for years, the people of Gujarat have made it a subject for the political analysts to study that the term anti-incumbency does not apply to Gujarat,” CM Rupani added.
The BJP put up a winning performance in all the six civic bodies and was ahead in the early trends. According to the latest trends, out of the 192 seats in Ahmedabad, the BJP was leading in 81. In Surat, the BJP won 93 seats and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) bagged 27 seats out of 120. Out of the 76 seats in Vadodara, the BJP was leading in 36 seats and Congress in nine. In Rajkot, the BJP was leading in 48 seats out of 72 seats. Out of the 64 seats in Jamnagar, the BJP was leading in 23, both Congress and the AAP in four. In Bhavnagar, the BJP was leading in 30 seats and Congress in eight, out of 52 seats of the municipal corporation.
Read more: 'Breach in BJP's citadel': AAP celebrates making inroads in Gujarat civic polls
Polling for elections to municipal corporations of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar was conducted on Sunday. The counting of votes is being held for 192 seats across 48 wards in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, for 120 seats across 30 wards in the Surat Municipal Corporation, 76 seats across 19 wards of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation, for 72 seats across 18 wards in the Rajkot Municipal Corporation, 52 seats across 13 wards in the Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation and 64 seats across 16 wards in the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soldier dies, 2 others injured in freak mishap in firing range in J-K’s Akhnoor
- During a live fire training, the barrel of a 105 mm gun suddenly burst and the flying splinters hit three soldiers, killing one of them.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab: Curbs on gatherings from March 1; Covid testing to be ramped up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘My trust in judiciary has increased’, says Disha Ravi’s mother
- Disha Ravi was arrested by the Delhi police from her residence in Bengaluru on February 13, following an FIR filed on February 4 charging her with sedition among other things.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India not averse to divergence of opinion': Judge cites Rig Veda in Disha case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha Congress MLAs cycle to state assembly in protest against fuel prices
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anti-incumbency does not apply to Gujarat: Vijay Rupani amid lead in civic polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP govt hands over health centres to pvt medical college in Indore, sparks row
- The Madhya Pradesh government said that if the pilot project in Indore works, then it would hand over more primary and community health centres to private partners under PPP mode.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu interim budget presented amid opposition walkout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Red Fort violence: Deep Sidhu sent to 14-day judicial custody
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's Covid-19 positivity rate declining, trend of less deaths seen: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kushinagar gets DGCA clearance, becomes third international airport in UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala CM writes to PM Modi on Karnataka travel restriction
- The Karnataka government has reinstated stricter control for people coming from Kerala in view of increasing Covid-19 cases there.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
States, UTs roll out Intensified Mission Indradhanush 3.0: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: ITBP to close its Covid care centre within a week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Terrorism one of the gravest threats to humankind: Jaishankar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox