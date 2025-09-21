‘Anti-national forces harming social fabric’: BJP leader in Bihar slams Oppn ahead of election

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Raghubar Das on Sunday took a dig at the opposition's INDIA Bloc in Bihar over the upcoming elections, asserting that there is a battle between "nationalist forces" versus "anti-national" forces. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with senior leaders of Mahagathbandhan addressing joint press conference during Voter Adhikar Yatra at Araria, Bihar. (Photo by / Hindustan Times)

The former Jharkhand Chief Minister said that the opposition party in Bihar are harming the social fabric of the country.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "The upcoming elections in Bihar are about nationalist forces vs anti-national forces. Anti-national forces are harming the social fabric of the country. People of Bihar are intellectual voters. So, in these elections, nationalist forces will win."

Earlier in the day, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das also flagged off a cyclothon, which was organised under the "Sansad Khel Mahotsav" in Ranchi.

Minister of State (MoS) for Defence and Ranchi MP Sanjay Seth, as well as international track cyclist Gauri Mishra, also participated in the cyclothon.

A day earlier, the Leader of Opposition in Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, accused it of corruption and misuse of administrative machinery to harass the opposition.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "NDA have been looting Bihar for years and are still looting it. They are harassing the opposition by using the administration. Hundreds of crores are being found in the homes of many high-ranking officials and engineers. Corruption is rampant in Bihar. These people have only looted Bihar."

The Bihar Assembly elections are expected to be held later in October or November. However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date.

While the NDA, consisting of the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, will once again be looking to continue their stint in Bihar, the INDIA bloc, consisting of the RJD, Congress, and left parties, will be looking to unseat Nitish Kumar.

In the current Bihar Assembly of 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U)-45, HAM(S)-4, with the support of 2 Independent Candidates.

The Opposition's INDIA Bloc comprises 111 members, with the RJD leading with 77 MLAs, followed by Congress with 19, CPI(ML) with 11, CPI(M) with 2, and CPI with 2. (ANI)