Anti-national forces trying to spread anarchy in Punjab: Channi

Ludhiana/Chandigarh/New Delhi

As a blast rocked the district courts complex in Ludhiana on Thursday, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said “anti-national forces are trying to spread anarchy in the state” as assembly polls draw closer.

One person was killed and six others were injured in the explosion. In a communication, the Union home ministry asked the Punjab government to send a report as early as possible, giving details of the incident. The ministry also asked the state government to inform it about the findings of the initial investigation and who could be possibly involved in the explosion, officials said.

The chief minister, at a public meeting in Mullanpura Dakha, sought to draw a parallel between the registration of an FIR against Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia and the blast that rocked Ludhiana city as well as the recent sacrilege bids.

He questioned why such a horrendous incident took place only after Majithia was cornered by the law.

Majithia (46) was on Monday booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act on the basis of a 2018 status report of a probe into a drug racket in the state.

Channi visited the hospital and inquired about the health of those injured in the blast.

Talking to reporters in Ludhiana, he said prima facie it appeared that the person who died in the incident was carrying the bomb. He said the body has not been removed from the site so that the crime scene is not tampered with.

“It seems there is an attempt to spread anarchy as the polls are nearing. Which forces, agencies or gang are behind this… Investigation is on in the case and we will get to the bottom of it,” Channi said.

“I want to make it clear that peace will be maintained at any cost. Our police is capable of maintaining law and order… Anyone who indulges in such acts will be dealt with sternly,” he added.

Asked if it appeared to be a suicide attack and why this particular day might have been chosen, Channi said, “Sometimes it appears we are doing political talk. Ever since we started acting against the drug menace, such incidents are happening.”

He referred to the sacrilege attempt at the Golden Temple and another incident at a gurdwara in Kapurthala where he said “no sacrilege took place”.

Former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh expressed his condolences on Twitter.

“Disturbing news of a blast at Ludhiana court complex. Saddened to know about the demise of 2 individuals, Praying for the recovery of those injured. @PunjabPoliceInd must get to the bottom of this,” Singh tweeted.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed shock over the blast.

“Shocked by news of blast at Ludhiana dist court where 2 people lost their lives & several injured. May Guru Sahib grant peace to departed souls & fast recovery to injured. Pb govt must focus on law & order instead of political vendetta to ensure peace & communal harmony in State,” said Badal.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu expressed condolences to those who lost their lives in the blast and termed it a “planned conspiracy” to create a law and order problem.

Sidhu said, “It also calls for eternal vigilance coupled with a strong commitment to Guru Gobind Singh ji’s message which signifies unity in diversity in the face of adversity that Punjab is facing in the form of sacrilege and bomb blasts.”

AAP leader and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said some people want to disturb the peace in Punjab.

“First sacrilege, now blast. Some people want to disturb the peace of Punjab. Three crore people of Punjab will not allow their plans to succeed,” said Kejriwal.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the blast and called for strict action against those guilty.

“The blast in Ludhiana is extremely condemnable. My condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives and prayers for the quick recovery of the injured. Strict action must be taken at the earliest against those guilty,” he said.