Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Anti-terror ops against Jaish terrorists underway in J&K, internet suspended in Kishtwar

    The encounter is currently underway in Kishtwar's Chatroo area. No contact has been made with terrorists so far.

    Updated on: Jan 30, 2026 11:35 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Security forces launched an anti-terror operation to neutralize Jaish terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on Thursday, following which, the internet services in the area were suspended.

    Searches are going on in Chatroo area's Singpura, Arigam Dwathar and Naidgam. (Representational Photo)
    Searches are going on in Chatroo area's Singpura, Arigam Dwathar and Naidgam. (Representational Photo)

    The encounter is currently underway in Kishtwar's Chatroo area.

    No contact has been made with terrorists so far. Searches are going on in Chatroo area's Singpura, Arigam Dwathar and Naidgam.

    This fresh operation against terrorists linked with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) comes just a week after a Pakistani terrorist, who was also linked with Jaish, was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Friday, according to police.

    The security forces had launched a joint operation to neutralise terrorists and an encounter broke out in Billawar area, during which the terrorist was killed, according to Jammu range inspector general of police Bhim Sen Tuti.

    The terrorist was identified as Usman from Pakistan, said Kathua senior superintendent of police Mohita Sharma. “Security forces have recovered US made M4 carbine and some arms and ammunition from him,” Sharma added, as earlier reported by Hindustan Times.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and latest weather updates on Hindustan Times.
    News/India News/Anti-terror Ops Against Jaish Terrorists Underway In J&K, Internet Suspended In Kishtwar
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes