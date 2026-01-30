Anti-terror ops against Jaish terrorists underway in J&K, internet suspended in Kishtwar

Security forces launched an anti-terror operation to neutralize Jaish terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on Thursday, following which, the internet services in the area were suspended. Searches are going on in Chatroo area's Singpura, Arigam Dwathar and Naidgam. (Representational Photo)

The encounter is currently underway in Kishtwar's Chatroo area.

No contact has been made with terrorists so far. Searches are going on in Chatroo area's Singpura, Arigam Dwathar and Naidgam.

This fresh operation against terrorists linked with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) comes just a week after a Pakistani terrorist, who was also linked with Jaish, was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Friday, according to police.

The security forces had launched a joint operation to neutralise terrorists and an encounter broke out in Billawar area, during which the terrorist was killed, according to Jammu range inspector general of police Bhim Sen Tuti.

The terrorist was identified as Usman from Pakistan, said Kathua senior superintendent of police Mohita Sharma. “Security forces have recovered US made M4 carbine and some arms and ammunition from him,” Sharma added, as earlier reported by Hindustan Times.