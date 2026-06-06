New video shows casino floor drug deal which caused fatal overdose, took influencer Anunay Sood's life

A new video of the Las Vegas casino floor drug deal which took influencer Anunay Sood's life, causing fatal overdose, has emerged. The video, obtained by local outlet 8 News Now, traces Sood's final hours and the sequence of events before his death.

Anunay Sood was found unresponsive in his hotel room at Wun Las Vegas Hotel on November 4, 2025(Instagram/@anunaysood)

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The 32-year-old travel influencer died last year in Las Vegas in the United States, with authorities citing an accidental overdose involving fentanyl and alcohol as the possible cause. Sood was found unresponsive in his hotel room at Wun Las Vegas Hotel on November 4, 2025. According to prosecutors from the Clark County District Attorney’s office, Sood obtained what he thought was cocaine from 49-year-old Thamrong Hill at a Las Vegas casino.

Sood, his friends seen approaching unknown man for drugs

Sood was accompanied to Las Vegas by his fiancee, and another friend joined the couple at the casino. The video obtained by 8 News Now shows Sood's fiancee approaching “an unknown male who was playing a slot machine” and asking him if he knew how to obtain “party poppers”, according to the Clark County Coroner’s office report.

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{{^usCountry}} The couple's friend and Sood's fiancee testified before the grand jury virtually from India, according to court records. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The couple's friend and Sood's fiancee testified before the grand jury virtually from India, according to court records. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sood had on November 3 allegedly spoken to his companions about obtaining and using drugs before travelling back home, according to the report. Following this, they approached Hill the next day on the Wynn casino floor, and asked him if he had cocaine. After settling on the payment, Sood withdrew the money and went to the side to obtain the drug from Hill. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sood had on November 3 allegedly spoken to his companions about obtaining and using drugs before travelling back home, according to the report. Following this, they approached Hill the next day on the Wynn casino floor, and asked him if he had cocaine. After settling on the payment, Sood withdrew the money and went to the side to obtain the drug from Hill. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “He took out the packet from his pouch, and he hid it on the table like very discreetly, and I give the cash, and we all three then went upstairs,” the friend said in her testimony, 8 News Now reported. ‘His lips were blue…he was not reacting’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He took out the packet from his pouch, and he hid it on the table like very discreetly, and I give the cash, and we all three then went upstairs,” the friend said in her testimony, 8 News Now reported. ‘His lips were blue…he was not reacting’ {{/usCountry}}

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Another video shows Sood and both women in an elevator when his fiancee, according to her testimony, takes out a small bag and shows it to Sood before they go to their hotel room. The couple's friend said she was doubtful about the substance they had purchased, and had tried to deter the influencer from using it.

“It was just very fine, white, looked like sugar honestly, when he took it out of the bag and I was like that doesn’t look right,” the friend said, adding that Sood had also been suspicious about it after trying it, according to 8 News Now.

She further recalled the hours after they woke up, saying they were in a “floppy position.”

“I was half on the floor and half on the chair. My body was floppy,” she testified.

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She described Sood's condition, saying “his lips were blue” and he was breathing “heavier than usual".

“And it seemed a little odd because, like he was just flopping around and he was not reacting,” she said.

According to the 8 News Now report, first responders found Sood beyond resuscitation on arrival, and investigators found a bag of a white, powdery substance underneath a seat cushion of a chair inside the hotel room.

Meanwhile, Hill was taken into custody on November 23 last year and indicted for for three felony counts, including second degree murder, sell, transport, or attempt to sell or transport a controlled substance, and possession of controlled substance with intent to sell.

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