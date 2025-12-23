Fentanyl, ethanol toxicity: What is the exact cause behind travel influencer Anunay Sood’s death

The exact cause of travel influencer Anunay Sood’s death, who passed away last month in the United States during a visit to Las Vegas, is combined fentanyl and ethanol toxicity, reported The National on Tuesday. Anunay Sood was a travel influencer with 1.5 million followers on his Instagram.(File/Instagram/@anunaysood)

The cause of death was confirmed by the Clark County, Nevada coroner's office to the media outlet, it said.

32-year-old Soo was staying at Wynn Las Vegas hotel where he was found unresponsive. According to a police report obtained by The National, the people with Sood at the apparent time of his death thought he was “in a deep sleep” when they found him unresponsive.

The first responders were called after the people who were with Sood could not wake him up. Following this, the ambulance arrived and CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) was performed and five Narcan packets were administered to him, which the report describes as “life-saving care”.

Narcan is an opioid antagonist indicated for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose, as manifested by respiratory and/or central nervous system depression, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.

The report by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department mentioned that Sood’s death could have been caused by “possible overdose”, as implied by witnesses. It also said that the people who were staying with Sood in the hotel had suspectedly obtained drugs from a man.

His death was announced by his family through an Instagram post on November 6. "It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood's passing," the Instagram post read.

“We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering crowd near personal property,” it added.

“Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace,” it read.