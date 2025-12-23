Fresh violence erupts in Assam's Karbi Anglong district; internet suspended | Details

Internet services have been suspended in two districts of Assam’s Karbi Anglong following fresh violence linked to an eviction drive, after clashes broke out between groups, an official said. West Karbi Anglong: Injured security personnel sit inside an ambulance following violence allegedly triggered by rumours, in West Karbi Anglong, Assam, Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2024.(PTI)

At least eight people were injured in clashes between two groups of protesters, prompting the police to resort to lathi-charge and fire tear-gas shells to disperse the crowd.

In an official order, accessed by HT, the Home and Political Department said that internet services have been temporarily suspended in the interest of maintaining public “peace and tranquility” and to prevent any further deterioration of the situation.

The suspension will remain in force until further orders.

More on the clashes

Despite prohibitory orders being in place, a large number of people, including women and children whose shops were allegedly set ablaze by a mob on Monday, took to the streets to protest the violence.

At the same time, agitators demanding the eviction of encroachers from the tribal belt also assembled in the Kheroni market area.

What is happening?

Heavy security was deployed in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday following violent protests that erupted a day earlier.

Assam Police Inspector General (Law and Order) Akhilesh Kumar Singh said the authorities have held talks to restore peace and urged people to raise their grievances through legal channels.

Speaking to ANI, he said, “One side has been vacated, and the other side will be vacated soon. Peaceful talks have been held. A minister had come to listen to the people's grievances. If anyone has any issues, they should proceed legally. No one should try to take the law into their hands. Adequate force has been deployed here.”

To maintain public order, Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been imposed in the district.

In a prohibitory order, Karbi Anglong District Magistrate Nirola Phangchopi said Section 163 of the BNSS would remain in force from December 22 until further notice to prevent “anti-social elements” from triggering ethnic or communal disturbances and to safeguard public life and property.

The order strictly prohibits the assembly of five or more people and imposes a complete restriction on the movement of people and private vehicles between 5:00 pm and 6:00 am.

It also bans rallies, picketing, “mashal” (torch) processions and dharnas in public places.

Further, the order disallows the carrying of firearms, the use of firecrackers, and the delivery or display of any inflammatory or anti-national speeches, posters or wall writings.

The use of loudspeakers or microphones without prior permission has also been prohibited.

(With agency inputs)