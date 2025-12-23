Influencer Anunay Sood died in Las Vegas due to accidental fentanyl and alcohol overdose, US officials reveal

US authorities have confirmed that Dubai-based travel influencer Anunay Sood died from an accidental overdose involving fentanyl and alcohol. The 32-year-old, known for his travel content, died on November 4 in Las Vegas. Anunay Sood died on November 4 in Las Vegas.

According to a report by TMZ, officials in Clark County, Nevada, listed Sood’s official cause of death as “combined fentanyl and ethanol toxicity,” with the manner of death ruled accidental.

Sood was found unresponsive in his hotel room at Wun Las Vegas Hotel while attending the Last Vegas Concours 2025 car show. At the time, law enforcement officers said that “narcotics” were found near his body at the scene.

According to earlier police accounts, a woman who was staying with Sood told investigators that the group purchased what they believed to be cocaine from a man on the casino floor around 4 am. She said Sood, along with her and another woman, consumed the substance before falling asleep. When the two women woke up roughly an hour later, they found Sood unresponsive.

Police said they recovered a small bag containing an unidentified white substance from the room, along with other evidence suggesting the group had snorted the powder. Authorities now revealed that the substance contained fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that has been linked to a growing number of accidental overdoses in the United States.

(Also Read: Anunay Sood dies at 32 in Las Vegas, tributes pour in for travel influencer)

Who was Anunay Sood?

Sood, who was based in Dubai at the time of his death, had built a large following through his visually striking travel content. He had amassed over 1.5 million followers on Instagram and around 3.8 lakh subscribers on YouTube. He was also featured in Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars list for three consecutive years - 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Sood began his career by documenting his travels on Instagram before launching his own Dubai-based digital performance and marketing agency. Over the years, he travelled to 46 countries and often spoke publicly about his ambition to visit all 195 countries and regions across the world.